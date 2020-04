MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. – A large wildfire began from what was originally a 250 acre control burn in south Mobile County.

The winds picked up and carried the flames outside of the burn area, spreading an additional 180 acres or more.

This happened near the Alabama port.

WHNT’s sister station WKRG shared video of the fire.

The Alabama Forestry and the Mobile Fire and Rescue Department responded to the fire.