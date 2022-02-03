MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama’s primary elections are set for May 24. That normally includes Alabama’s seven congressional seats, but right now, there are big questions about what happens to the state’s congressional map.

A three-judge panel, which found Alabama’s new congressional map violated the Voting Rights Act, said Thursday unless the Alabama Legislature produces a new map by February 7, it will appoint experts to assist with the process.

The order comes a day after U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas received briefs from the State of Alabama and plaintiffs suing over the maps. Thomas is considering an emergency petition filed by Alabama to lift the three-judge panel’s stay on the current map and planned use of it for the 2022 elections.

The dispute is over Alabama’s seven congressional districts, one of which includes a majority Black populations.

What Secretary of State John Merrill and Attorney General Steve Marshall want is the map that was adopted by the legislature and signed by Governor Ivey. There’s sharp disagreement over that.

Multiple lawsuits, that have been combined in this case, argued the map is an unconstitutional dilution of Black votes, in a time when Black residents make up 27 percent of the state’s population. The court sided with the plaintiffs finding that Alabama needs to create a second majority Black congressional district, or something close to it.

In today’s order the court said it when it enjoined – blocked – the new map on January 24 it gave the legislature the “first opportunity to draw a new map.”

The court said it was “confident that the Legislature could accomplish the task in two weeks: the Legislature enacted Alabama’s current congressional map in a matter of only a few days last fall; the Legislature has been on notice since at least the time that this litigation was commenced months ago (and arguably earlier) that a new map might be necessary; the Legislature already has access to an experienced cartographer; the Legislature has not just one or two, but at least eleven illustrative remedial plans to consult, one of which pairs no incumbents; and one of the plaintiffs’ experts demonstrated that he can draw a draft of a new map in the better part of an afternoon.”

But, the court said it appears “increasingly unlikely the Legislature will undertake to draw a new map.” The court said it has held two status conference since its Jan. 24 order and it is “unaware of any effort by the Legislature to begin the legislative process of passing a new map.”

This is the court’s order:

Accordingly, the parties are ADVISED that if the Legislature is unable to enact a new map as of February 7, 2022, the court intends to draw on its inherent authority and, pursuant to Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 53, to issue a detailed order appointing Mr. Allen as Special Master and retaining Dr. Persily as an expert cartographer, with instructions (1) not to incur costs until February 8, 2022 and, thereafter (2) to consult all parties about the parties’ proposals for drawing a remedial map and to obtain the supporting data at the earliest opportunity after that date. We issue this order solely for the limited purpose of advising the parties of the preparations the court has undertaken to ensure its readiness for the task of preparing a remedial map, if circumstances unfold such that the court is required to commence that task. We remain hopeful that the Legislature will be able to prepare Case 2:21-cv-01530-AMM Document 129 Filed 02/03/22 Page 7 of 8 8 an electoral map that complies with federal law and confident that the Legislature still has sufficient time to enact such a map

The court has identified two experts to assist with the process, attorney Richard Allen who served in multiple administrations as Alabama’s chief deputy attorney general, and, Dr. Nathaniel Persily, a longtime law professor with expertise in redistricting and electoral maps.