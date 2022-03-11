WASHINGTON (WHNT) – Several Community Project Funding items were approved by Congress this week.

Congressman Robert Aderholt requested this funding for projects in the 4th District, while also working on some in the Huntsville area as well.

One of those projects includes $625,000 for the Sheffield Housing Authority. The Housing Authority helps low-income families, the elderly and the disabled by giving them a safe environment to live in.

Here’s what Aderholt’s team said that funding goes towards:

The Demolition of Blighted Properties and Purchase and Rehab of Tax Sales and Foreclosed Properties, Sheffield, AL, Colbert County, AL04, would be used for demolishing blighted structures in the City of Sheffield; and to purchase and rehabilitate tax sales and foreclosed properties for use by Sheffield Housing Authority’s Housing Choice Voucher programs.

The Sheffield Housing Authority is located at 505 North Columbia Ave., Sheffield, AL 35660.

Rep. Aderholt also has two projects starting in Huntsville. Even though he does not cover District 5, his two Huntsville projects will benefit students within the 4th District.

The U.S. Space and Rocket Center will receive $400,000 from the fund and it is located at 1 Tranquility Base in Huntsville. Here’s what that money will help fund, according to Aderholt’s team:

The Space & Rocket Center is building a new facility for new STEM and cyber education classrooms that are sorely needed. This request will help provide equipment for the new building and directly assist the Center’s outreach to underserved and rural schools with the goal of enhancing student achievement in STEM areas of their studies. The funding will specifically support the Center in providing equipment, teacher training, curricula development, computers and books. This project is a good use of taxpayer funds because the Space & Rocket Center provides a unique access point for STEM education opportunities for underserved and rural students in North Alabama, the state as a whole, and beyond. Student success beyond technology, but facilitated by the technology is the key function that the Center can provide with this project. It will provide access for students to guest speakers – leaders in the emerging space industry, not limited to commercial space launch activity. Emerging career paths such as engineering, healthcare, technology, and cyber that the Rocket Center offers could be modeled for students in rural and underserved areas.



Lastly, the Institute for Digital Enterprise Advancement, located at 210 Wynn Drive in Huntsville, will receive $550,000 to help with the following projects.

Funding for the Systems Engineering Technician Education Initiative This project brings a new workforce development pathway for a new skillset needed by the research and development community. Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) is a vital capability that can accelerate the research and development timeline by modeling/automating existing processes in the project life cycle and deliver new technology into the hands of the warfighter significantly faster. This 2-year System Engineering Technology (SET) Associate Degree provides a low cost, accelerated entry into the high tech field of engineering and should be attractive to graduating high school seniors, returning veterans, or workforce up-skilling/re-skilling. This is a good use of taxpayer funds because it will decrease the development timeline for new DOD systems and development in highly technical fields (e.g., hypersonics, weaponized unmanned aerial systems, directed energy) by creating more efficient processes, resulting in significant cost savings on Defense projects.



“One of the most important duties of Congress is to fund the federal government and to make sure those tax dollars are being spent in a responsible manner and going to projects that truly make a difference in the community,” Rep. Aderholt said in a statement.