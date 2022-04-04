NEW DETAILS:

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office has given more details on the escaped inmate last seen on Sunday night.

Danny Junior Peyton, 47, walked away from a job detail around 2 p.m. Sunday. Peyton is a white male, around 5’2″ in height, around 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a red t-shirt, and a blue baseball hat. All of his clothing would have Coffee County Jail printed on it.

CCSO: Danny Junior Peyton

Peyton is not considered dangerous. He was serving time for third-degree burglary, theft of property, and bond revocation.

If anyone knows his location or has seen Peyton, the CCSO can be contacted at 334-894-5535, or call 911.

A state department of corrections canine tracking team is coming in from Ventress Correctional Facility to help with the search.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office is advising people to keep their homes and vehicles locked and to not open their doors until they know who it is.