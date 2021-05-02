City of Gadsden: About 75 animals killed in Sunday fire at Noccalula Falls Park, park closed indefinitely

GADSDEN, Ala. – A popular public park is closed until further notice.

The City of Gasden said a fire early Sunday morning significantly damaged the petting zoo at Noccalula Falls Park.

A passerby reported the fire around 5:45 a.m. and Fire Chief Wil Reed said a petting zoo barn was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

City spokesperson Michael Rodgers told AL.com about 75 animals were killed in the fire, mostly birds, reptiles, and guinea pigs, but the outdoor animals survived.

The park website says the petting zoo opened in 2000 and was expanded in 2006 to add the indoor habitats at the 250-acre park, which also features a 90-foot waterfall, wedding chapel, campground, and hiking trails, among other activities.