MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles is closing out National Crime Victims' Rights Week by reminding victims they play a major role in parole operations.

"We'll tend to look at the needs and the rights of the offenders and sometimes we forget about the victims of the crime," said Pardons and Paroles spokesperson Terry Abbott. "They're out there, and they are still hurting years after these crimes are committed."