Child pornography case involving former Auburn School employee and Boy Scout leader continues

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The child pornography case involving a former Auburn City Schools maintenance employee and Boy Scout leader continues.

This week, a Lee County judge found enough evidence to send the case against 58-year-old David “Chip” Johnson to a grand jury. Johnson was arrested in April on five counts of Production of Pornography with Minors.

Auburn police confirm they received information from the Boy Scouts of America that led to police locating potential victims.

A search of Johnson’s home netted images of child pornography allegedly taken between 1984 and 1987.

An Auburn City Schools’ spokesperson says the system is cooperating with police, and there is no indication the arrest is related to current students.