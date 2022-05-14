NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) – New to the area and unsure what North Alabama has to offer? The Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association has a trail to help.

The Agriculture Adventure trail spotlights 34 stops across Alabama’s 16 northernmost counties. Whether it’s picking apples or peaches at Isom’s Orchard, getting lost in a corn maze at Hidden River Farms in Hartselle, or sipping a locally brewed beverage at Huntsville’s Yellowhammer Brewing, the trail showcases a wide array of the diverse agricultural and agriculture-related experiences across North Alabama.

Even better, every spot on the trail is locally owned or operated.

For a full list of stops and addresses, check out the Mountain Lakes website.

And if those 34 stops aren’t enough, there’s also a 35th stop…at the Step out Agriventure Trail, hosted by Decatur Morgan County Tourism. Find more information on that trail here.