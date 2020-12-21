Charge upgraded to capital murder in Trussville boy’s hunting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A man first charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of an 11-year-old boy who was shot during a turkey hunt is now facing a capital murder charge.

Related Content Man charged in hunting accident that killed 11-year-old Trussville boy

Al.com reports that 36-year-old Joshua Stewart Burks of Mobile was arrested Friday on the upgraded charge and released on $60,000 bail after a Jefferson County grand jury returned the indictment.

He now faces capital murder of a person younger than 14.

Troy Ellis was shot to death and his father was wounded while hunting with Burks during an organized event earlier this year. Burks’ attorney says the shooting a tragic accident.