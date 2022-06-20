MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash caused the death of a Chambers County Sheriff’s Deputy Monday afternoon.

Deputy Jmar C. Abel, 24, of Auburn, was pursuing a suspect evading police when his patrol vehicle, a Ford Explorer, left the roadway, struck a ditch and flipped over along Chambers County Road 278.

Deputy Abel was transported to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Ga.,

where he later was pronounced deceased.

Monday was Abel’s second anniversary with the Sheriff’s Office. Attorney General Steve Marshall released a statement offering his thoughts and prayers with Abel’s family.

“His loss reminds us of the sacrifice that our law enforcement heroes make for us every day,” Attorney General Marshall said. “We can never repay them.”

Deputy Abel is survived by his fiancée, Jasmine Gaddist, of Auburn, and his father, Martin Abel, of Rainbow City.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate this accident.