ALABAMA (WRBL) — A funeral will be held Monday for a Chambers County deputy who lost his life after a car crash during a high speed chase.

Deputy J’Mar Abel, age 24, crashed on June 20 after he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff on June 27, to honor the fallen deputy.

“On behalf of the state of Alabama, I express my deepest sympathies to his family, friends and fellow law enforcement professionals. Deputy Abel’s actions undoubtedly saved lives, and I am forever grateful for his dedication in keeping our communities safe and serving the people of Alabama.”

Deputy Abel had been with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office for two-years. June 20 was his second anniversary with the department.

Deputy Abel’s funeral will be held at the Kelly Springs Baptist Church on June 27, 2027. The funeral is scheduled for 4/3 Central, with internment to immediately follow at Kelly Springs Memorial Gardens

The church is located at 300 Curry Station Road in Mumford, Alabama.

WRBL will be livestreaming the funeral starting at 4 p.m. Eastern.