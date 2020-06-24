CBS 42 presents: ‘Race and Policing, We Hear You’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42’s latest special report will take a look at race and policing in central Alabama as well as across the country.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protests against police brutality and calls for defunding police departments have taken over the headlines.

CBS 42 decided to go further and have a conversation with law enforcement, church leaders and social activists in “Race and Policing, We Hear You.”

https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=997037534061386

The guests include Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr, retired federal judge U.W. Clemon, FBI Special Agent Johnnie Sharp Jr., Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith, Celida Soto Garcia with Alabama Rally Against Injustice, Pastor Eva Melton with Firm Foundation Church and Rev. Katie Gilbert with the First United Methodist Church.

This hour-long special will be shown on-air from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and online from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

