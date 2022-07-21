EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Casey White, 38, of Florence, Alabama was indicted on Thursday by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a fugitive in possession of a firearm.

Court documents said White allegedly possessed four handguns and an AR15 rifle in Evansville on May 9 while on the run after escaping from the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, 2022.

White is legally prohibited from having a weapon in his possession due to a previous 2019 felony conviction for attempted kidnapping and murder in Limestone County in addition to being a fugitive from justice.

White is being held at Donaldson Correctional Facility for charges related to his April 29 escape and earlier charges he was convicted of in 2019. He will be brought to the Southern District of Indiana at a later date to be sentenced by a federal district court. Authorities said conviction for both charges is a sentence of up to 10 years in prison per charge.

Zachary A Myers, a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana said, “An indictment is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”

The case investigation was a joint effort between the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.