Car chase ends in fiery crash into Baldwin County home

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office continues their investigation Tuesday morning after a car chase Monday night ended in flames near Elsanor.

Sheriff Hoss Mack tells WKRG News 5 a driver was running from one of his deputies when the driver lost control and hit a home near County Road 87 and Highway 90. We’re told the pursuit began near Robertsdale.

The driver of the vehicle was injured and transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola. The homeowners were not injured. The name of the driver has not yet been released. Sheriff Mack says the driver will be charged once he’s released from the hospital.