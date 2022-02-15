TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A driver wanted for injuring an Opelika police officer with his vehicle on Feb. 2 is in custody, according to Opelika’s Police Chief.

Jarren Allen, 33, was captured on Sunday, Feb. 13, in Troup County, Georgia, on several charges. Allen was wanted in Opelika for charges of Assault First Degree, Failure to Render Aid, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Allen was being held at the Troup County Jail on illegal narcotics and firearm charges. Allen is also being held on the following warrants from the Opelika Police Department:

First-degree assault

Felony duty to give information and render aid

Drug Trafficking (Cocaine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol

Three Counts of Unlawful Possession/Receipt of a Controlled Substance

Once Allen has completed the judicial process in Georgia, he will be transferred to Alabama and arrested for the charges listed above. The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through our Opelika Police mobile app. You may wish to remain anonymous.