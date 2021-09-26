Capital murder trial of Coley McCraney set for 2022

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN/AP) — A trial was scheduled for next year in the capital murder of two Alabama teenagers who were found in the trunk of a car in 1999.

Coley McCraney is accused of killing Tracie Hawlett, and J.B. Beasley after police say DNA linked him to Beasley’s body in 2019.

The trial, which is now set to take place on May 2, 2022, was set to take place in 2020, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the trial has been rescheduled for next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.