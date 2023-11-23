HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The holiday season is under way and, so is the campaign season in Alabama, including a race that was not supposed to happen again until 2026.

But the arrest of Republican House District 10 Representative David Cole, on a vote fraud charge, led to his resignation, requiring a special election to fill the seat.

Republican Teddy Powell and Democrat Marilyn Lands have both qualified to run.

The district includes Madison and southwest Madison County.

Cole won the District 10 seat in 2022, with 52 percent of the vote. It was a competitive race, Democrat Lands got 45 percent. She’s hoping for a better outcome this time around.

“It’s going to be a very exciting race, we’re getting calls, people want to you know, put their old signs back out,” Lands told News 19. “And so a lot of people are aware, and that’s heartening to me. Because we worked so hard last time, and I feel like we can carry that momentum forward.”

Powell, a Madison City Councilman, said he brings a team approach to work and his candidacy.

“I think we’ve done well on the city council and I think there are a lot of things we can take that we’ve done well there to the state level that will really impact people across the state,” Powell told News 19. Education is paramount to me, infrastructure and again, economic development That can be said several different ways. They are so intricate, and I know how to do that.”

When Gov. Kay Ivey set the District 10 Special Election, the primary was set for Dec. 12. But with only one major party candidate qualifying per side, there is no need for a primary and the estimated $110,000 price tag per election.

The general election for the seat will be March 26 but there’s plenty of work ahead for both campaigns while navigating the holidays. Powell said they’ve been working hard, the holidays will see a bit of a pullback, then a heavier push will come in the new year.

“We’re going to knock on doors, we’re going to continue to raise money, we’ve done well with both of those,” Powell said. “But I can tell you, January, February, of course March, it’s going to get more aggressive.

Lands said her campaign won’t be intrusive over the holidays, but it will continue.

“The focus is just going to change in the holiday season, we’re going to be out in the community more, we’re going to be doing some special events and things. and come January we’re going to ramp up, full speed ahead.

Libertarian Elijah Boyd, who got 3 percent of the vote in the District 10 race in 2022, told News 19 he expects to be on the ballot as well.