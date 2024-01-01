HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The busy 2024 election year kicks off with the Alabama Senate District 9 special election on January 9.

The race features three Republicans seeking to replace Clay Scofield, who resigned the seat in October to take a leadership position with the Business Council of Alabama.

The three Republicans seeking the seat are Alabama Rep. Brock Colvin of Albertville, former gubernatorial candidate Stacy George and Alabama Rep. Wes Kitchens of Arab. There no Democrats running for the seat that includes all of Marshall County, southwest Madison County and northern Blount County.

Campaign finance records submitted to the Alabama Secretary of State’s office show Colvin has raised $143,404; Kitchens has raised $181,476 and loaned his campaign $50,000 and George has raised $8,770.

Kitchens has spent $209,575, Colvin has spent $74,255 and George has spent $8,705, records show.

News 19 reached out to the candidates on Monday on the state of the race, Kitchens and George provided responses, Colvin did not provide a response.

Kitchens told News 19:

“Special elections are about voter turnout. That’s been our focus, and we actually expect the number of voters in all three counties to be higher than normal, and that’s going to be good for us. “We feel like we’ve done an effective job talking to voters about the issues they really care about. Whether you live in Blount, Madison or Marshall County, you want a safe community to raise your family, a quality education for your children, and job opportunities. We have that in Senate District 9, but we must always be vigilant and protect our way of life. “On Tuesday, January 9th, I’m asking voters to vote for me because I have the legislative experience to get the job done. I have a proven conservative voting record, and people know they can trust me to do what’s right.” Alabama Rep. Wes Kitchens

George told News 19″

“They’ve raised a lot more money than us, but we’ve raised enough to get our message out. Our ground game is far superior to theirs. I’ve been in politics since 1997, we’ve got a large group of people helping us and that will make a big difference in the end. “Our base is so large and energized. They’ve known me for years. The biggest difference if we win, we’re going to Montgomery. They’re already there.” Stacy George

To win the race outright a candidate needs get 50 percent, plus one of the votes. If a runoff is necessary, it will be held on Feb. 9.