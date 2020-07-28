Calls for resignation come after State Rep. Dismukes posts about attending event honoring KKK leader

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum have shown concern after State Rep. Will Dismukes (R-Prattville) made a social media post saying he had attended a birthday celebration for one of the first leaders of the Ku Klux Klan.

The post from Dismukes has since been deleted after being made Sunday. In the post, Dismukes said he “had a great time at Fort Dixie speaking and giving the invocation for Nathan Bedford Forrest’s annual birthday celebration.” Forrest is believed to be the first grand wizard of the KKK in 1866.

Dismukes posted an apology to the post on his Facebook page after the deleted post received negative comments due to the fact celebrations were going on in Selma for the late Congressman John Lewis at the same time.

The Alabama Democratic Party has called for Dismukes resignation. Executive Director Wade Perry released the following statement:

“Will Dismukes has demonstrated yet again why he is unfit to hold public office. Americans don’t celebrate racists or traitors. Nathan Bedford Forrest was both. And a founder of the Klan. The Alabama Democratic Party renews our call for Dismukes to resign. It’s 2020 and it’s time for racial extremists like Will Dismukes to go away.” Wade Perry, Executive Director of the Alabama Democratic Party

The Alabama Republican Party also released a statement saying that the party will decide what comes next for Dismukes’ political career.

“Rep. Dismukes offered no explanation for why he participated in a birthday celebration of Nathan Bedford Forrest. Additionally, I find his statement to be shallow in understanding why his activities are deeply offensive to so many Alabamians. His constituents will be the final decision-makers of his political future. “It is one thing to honor one’s Southern heritage, however, it is completely another issue to specifically commemorate the leader of an organization with an indisputable history of unconscionable actions and atrocities toward African-Americans. I strongly urge his constituents to contact Rep. Dismukes to articulate and share with him their thoughts on his personal actions.” Terry Lathan, Chairman of the Alabama Republican Party

This is not the first time Dismukes has been caught in controversy for his views. Last month, he received calls for his resignation after he showed support for the Confederacy.

