GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Parrotheads meet to celebrate and mourn this week.

Jimmy Buffett fans gather for the annual “Meeting of the Minds” convention–for the first time, it’s being held in Buffett’s old stomping grounds of Gulf Shores. They call this a family reunion and with any reunion there will be a lot of happiness and this year a different tone.

It’s been about two months since the death of Jimmy Buffett. This is the first time the “Meeting of the Minds” has been held since his passing. It’s a gathering of dozens of chapters of Buffett fan clubs under one umbrella–they have more than 2,500 signed up as of this weekend with hundreds more expected to come this week at the last minute. This is something they look forward to all year.

“A chance to come together and continue their mourning and honoring a man that really changed people’s lives. Really, really did. I mean, I know he changed mine to keep the party going. And that is exactly what we intend to do,” said Co-Chair of Meeting of the Minds.

The Hangout, Live Bait, and other spots will be venues for live music. There will be public and private events to celebrate the bard of island music. Tuesday there will be a “Welcome to the Island Party” at Lulu’s at 4:30. Some events are ticketed others are open to the public. For more information on what’s happening where or when, click here.

