Bryce Young wins Manning Award, second straight Tide QB to receive honor

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was named the 2021 Manning Award winner on Tuesday.

Young led the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff National Championship, won the SEC Championship, broke multiple school records and also won the Heisman Trophy this past season. He is the second straight Alabama player to win both the Manning Award (Mac Jones) and Heisman Trophy (DeVonta Smith).

“Congratulations to Bryce Young on being selected as the winner of the 18th annual Manning Award,” said Archie Manning. “It’s quite a challenge to replace an All-American quarterback on a national championship team and Bryce answered that challenge with a tremendous season. Nearly 5,000 passing yards, almost 50 touchdowns, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and the Heisman Trophy. Not to mention leading Alabama back to the national championship game. I’m not sure what he can do for an encore but we sure are excited to have him back in college football next year.”

The sophomore signal-caller combined for 50 total touchdowns in his first season leading the offense and helped the Crimson Tide to a 13-2 record.

Young was named a finalist for the award alongside Virginia’s Brennan Armstrong, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Picket, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, Mississippi State’s Will Rogers, Nevada’s Carson Strong, Western Kentucky’s Bailey Zappe and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud.

The Manning Award is the only major college quarterback award that also takes into account the player’s postseason stats. Young threw for seven touchdowns, 971 yards and only three interceptions in his three postseason games.

