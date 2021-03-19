Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant similar to Fukushima facility that exploded

ATHENS, Ala. – It’s been 10 years since the Fukushima nuclear plant explosion in Japan where an earthquake and tsunami caused a reactor to overheat and explode – sending deadly radiation into the Pacific Ocean and causing the evacuation of more than 150,000 people.

In Alabama, energy experts say the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant is similar to the one that exploded in Japan.

Countless meters, buttons, switches and lights line panels in a simulation control room where some train longer than doctors to monitor the second largest nuclear facility of its kind in the U.S.

The way in which the plant operates is constantly evolving because of lessons learned from Fukushima.

The plant’s site vice president says nothing is impossible, but the likeliness of what happened in Japan, happening in Athens, is extremely unlikely.

“The incident at Fukushima was an opportunity for us to learn,” said Matthew Rasmussen. “What else can we do with our power plants to make them better? How can we improve the facilities? Our entire industry in the U.S. invoked on an effort to upgrade facilities, to improve how we originally operated our plants, to find better and safer ways to operate the plants like we’ve successfully done over the last 10 years.”

The TVA continues to evolve, learning from weather events and massive events like Fukushima.

The Browns Ferry plant gave a rare tour to media Friday.

Officials there say they’ve made various improvements that haven’t been made to the facility since it opened in 1973.

WHNT will continue to cover the nuclear plant and the Tennessee Valley Authority.