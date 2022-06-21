HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks conceded the election for U.S. Senate Tuesday night, criticizing now-Republican nominee Katie Britt as a “Democrat.”

As of Tuesday night around 8:30 p.m., Britt led with 67% of the vote compared to Brooks’ 32%.

“Every single person who helped this campaign is a patriot who loves America, and I thank you for it,” Brooks tweeted Tuesday night. “This isn’t the outcome we wanted, but I am proud to have fought for our country. America, and you all, are worth it. God bless.”

Britt, the former head of the Business Council of Alabama and one-time Shelby aide, led several election runoff polls ahead of Tuesday’s election. In the most recent poll from News 19, Emerson College Polling, and The Hill, Britt led Brooks by 16%.

Britt was recently endorsed in the race by former President Donald Trump.

Brooks, a longtime member of the U.S. House of Representatives, previously had Trump’s endorsement before the former commander-in-chief rescinded his support earlier this year.

Britt will now face Democrat Will Boyd in November.

“Congratulations to the Democrats, they now have two nominees in the general election, Will Boyd and my opponent who they endorsed,” Brooks stated.

“Finally I will have more time to spend with my 13 grandchildren, that is a huge, huge win,” Brooks stated. “It’s time for me to hand the torch over.”

