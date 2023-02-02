WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — Alabama’s new U.S. Senator Katie Britt announced Wednesday that she landed spots on three coveted committees.

Britt will serve on the Senate Committees on Appropriations; Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs; and Rules and Administration.

“I have always said that my mission is to ensure Alabama has the best possible seat at the table, and these committee assignments will strongly position me to fight effectively for our great state’s people, interests, and values during my first two years in the United States Senate,” said Senator Katie Britt. “I want to be the kind of leader who works to identify and implement tangible, meaningful solutions to the pressing challenges facing Alabama and America.”

“I look forward to championing priorities that help preserve the American Dream, build a bright future, and grow opportunities for our children and our children’s children,” she continued.

She follows in the footsteps of now-former Senator Richard Shelby, who chaired all three of those committees during his tenure in the upper chamber.

Britt was sworn in last month, replacing Shelby who held the seat for 36 years.

Britt is the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate, and the first female Republican to serve in Alabama’s history. Dixie Bibb Graves and Maryon Pittman Allen both served Alabama in the upper chamber, though they were both Democrats and only served on an appointed basis.

To contact Senator Britt’s office, call 202-224-5744 or visit britt.senate.gov.