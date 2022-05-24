(WHNT) — After a contentious primary, former President of the Business Council of Alabama Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks will head to a runoff in the race to replace longtime Senator Richard Shelby in the U.S. Senate.

With 85% of precincts reporting, the Associated Press reported Tuesday night that Britt led with around 45%, followed by Brooks at 28%.

U.S. Army veteran and aerospace executive Mike Durant finished third in the primary with 23%.

“Thank you, Alabama! What an incredible night,” Britt wrote in a tweet Tuesday night. “We still have a lot of work to do, but I’m ready to take on the fight. We’re going to win on June 21!”

“I’ll hit the ground running on day one as Alabama’s next U.S. Senator,” Britt continued. “And I’ll always put America and Alabama first.”

Brooks, who has represented North Alabama in Congress for almost 12 years, made the runoff after gaining ground in a new poll – despite losing the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

“Two months ago, the experts declared our campaign dead in the water,” Brooks said. “Today? Call me Lazarus! Back from the dead, resurrected by Alabama citizens who figured out who the real MAGA conservative is, and voted for America First.”

Britt and Brooks will face off in the runoff on June 21.