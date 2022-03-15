UPDATE (3:40 p.m.): Traffic began moving again ahead of 4 Tuesday afternoon on both the Escambia County and Baldwin County sides of the wreck.

UPDATE (3/15/22 2:18 P.M.): One person is confirmed dead, and one child is in critical but stable condition, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Nine people in total were injured during the crash with three having non-critical injuries.

FHP also confirms that several children were involved in the crash. FHP initially stated that two adults were dead, but one is confirmed to be dead.

UPDTAE (1:55 p.m.): Florida Highway Patrol confirmed to WKRG News 5 that two adults are dead and two children have been transported to a hospital.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a wreck on I-10 near mile marker 3 at the Florida-Alabama state line. All eastbound lanes are blocked at this time.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash, involving multiple vehicles, happened just a few minutes after 1 p.m.

At 1:30 p.m., traffic was being diverted onto Exit 49 to US 90 into Florida. ALEA Troopers and Florida Highway Patrol Troopers will continue to provide updates, according to an ALEA news release.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.