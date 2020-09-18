BPD investigating officer-involved shooting on Avenue N

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday afternoon.
The incident occurred in the 6500 block of Avenue N.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
