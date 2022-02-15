BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — A Birmingham-based aerospace company won an appeal Monday that will allow them to continue with a lawsuit accusing Boeing of stealing trade secrets and bankrupting the company.

Reuters reported that federal documents released show the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals decided the Alabama federal court was wrong when it said Alabama Aircraft Industries (AAI) brought the claims too late.

The decision will allow AAI another chance to prove that Boeing used AAI’s trade secrets to win an Air Force contract in 2008. Both companies had originally teamed up for the contract, but the relationship went south. Boeing applied for the contract on its own and won the contract.

AAI told the courts they went bankrupt.

Records show AAI reported to the appeals court that the company lost nearly $100 million because of Boeing’s theft.

AAI filed a lawsuit in 2011 to sue Boeing, claiming they misused private information about the Birmingham-based company’s pricing and workflow to win the contract. The suit also mentioned Boeing knew enough from previous contracts that it could force AAI out of business by cutting it out of the bid.

In 2020, court documents show a jury awarded AAI over $2.1 million after agreeing that Boeing had breached contracts with the company, despite an Alabama judge rejecting AAI’s trade-secret claims prior to the trial.

Boeing sought to reverse the verdict, but the federal appeals court denied the request. The court also upheld a sanction for the company for destroying relevant electronic information.

According to court records, AAI would have eventually sued under Missouri trade-secret law, but the lower court stated Alabama law and its shorter time limit applied in that situation. The appeals court said that Missouri law governed the trade secret claims based on a contract between the companies, but even if it didn’t, the state’s law would apply since the alleged event took place at Boeing’s St. Louis office.

AAI asked the 11th Circuit to revive those claims. Circuit Judges Jill Pryor and Robert Luck ruled in favor of the company in a joint opinion.