ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) – Orange Beach Police are investigating after a body was found early Sunday morning.

Orange Beach Police confirm a body was discovered at Phoenix III Vacation Rental Rental Condominiums. Located just west of the Romar Beach Public Access point on Perdido Beach Boulevard.

The body of a woman was discovered at about 5:30 Sunday morning. Police said they don’t believe this was a criminal act and said it appears the victim fell from a condo.

The identity of the victim has not been released by the police and the circumstances are under investigation, as is standard procedure with all unattended deaths.