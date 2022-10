BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Boaz man is dead after being struck by a car in Blount County, according to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

Troopers say Luis Devalle Hernandez, 44, of Boaz, was killed when he was struck by a 2014 Ford Fiesta on Tuesday night just before 7 p.m.

The single-vehicle crash did not injure the driver, but Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the crash happened on Alabama Highway 75 three miles north of Snead.