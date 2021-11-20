Blue Alert issued for man wanted in connection to State Trooper injury

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WHNT) — Randy Lee Wade is wanted in connection to the injury of an Alabama State Trooper and is believed to be a serious risk to the public.

The State of Alabama has issued an Emergency Blue Alert on Saturday after an officer was injured in Livingston.

ALEA said Wade was last seen on Friday night at Alabama Highway 28 and 120/59 in Livingston.

Wade is 5’10” tall, weighs approximately 135 lbs, and is 57 years old.

If you have any information regarding the location of Randy Lee Wade, please contact the State Bureau of Investigation at (334) 676-7250 or call 911.