WATCH LIVE: Blount, Cullman County Sheriff’s Offices holding news conference after four escaped inmates re-captured

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Blount and Cullman County Sheriff’s Offices will be holding a news conference to update the community after the last of four escaped inmates was re-captured Friday night.
Four inmates initially escaped the jail Thursday night, however, Tyler Dooly and Justin Long were quickly re-captured.
Robert Alan Peak was recaptured overnight Thursday after a pursuit through Blount and Cullman Counties.
Leo Chavez, the remaining inmate on the run, was found in a Hanceville neighborhood Friday night.
All have since been taken back to the Cullman County Detention Center.
The news conference will begin at 11:30 a.m.