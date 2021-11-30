Blount Co. Sheriff: 450 victims impacted by FedEx driver dumping packages in Alabama woods

BLOUNT Co., Ala. (WIAT) — The Blount County Sheriff’s Office reports that around 450 people have been impacted by the dumping of hundreds of FedEx packages that were found in the woods last week.

According to a post on the BCSO’s Facebook page, investigators have determined that the driver of the FedEx truck dumped packages into the woods at least six times, resulting in hundreds of packages of various shapes and sizes in a ravine near Hayden. Each dump is one count of theft of property against FedEx, but there are hundreds of individuals with missing packages who are also victims of the crimes.

On Monday, FedEx sent the following statement to CBS 42:

“The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care. In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we have reviewed this situation and can confirm that the individual involved is no longer providing service on behalf of FedEx Ground. “We regret the inconvenience this situation has caused and appreciate our customers’ understanding throughout the package recovery process. Where possible, recovered packages are being delivered to the intended recipients. In the event of a damaged shipment, we will make every effort to work with the affected shippers to reach a resolution. As always, customers with questions about their shipments can track their packages by visiting http://fedex.com.” FedEx statement on hundreds of missing packages found in the woods of Blount county

