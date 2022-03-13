CULLMAN, Ala. (WHNT) – The annual Bloomin’ Festival is coming back to Cullman’s St. Bernard Abbey and Prep School in April.

The festival, returning for its 38th year, runs from Apr. 23-24, 2022 and will feature more than 100 artists from all across the Southeast U.S. – and as far away as Louisiana, New Mexico, and Virginia – showcasing their finest work. Examples include cypress outdoor furniture, artisan pet treats, chainsaw carvings, hand-carved Bethlehem olivewood, etched glassware, driftwood art, acrylic artwork, and more.

Along with the artists, plenty of food will be on site, including loaves of Monk’s Bread. Be sure to get there early, though; the bread will sell out quickly. Drawings will also be held for a new vehicle and other prizes.

The Abbey is located at 1600 St. Bernard Drive SE in Cullman, next to the world-famous Ave Maria Grotto, a four-acre park featuring 125 hand-built replicas of biblical structures and world-renowned buildings. All weekend long, admission to the Grotto will be discounted, giving all festivalgoers a chance to experience the unique Alabama attraction.

The festival is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. both days and admission is a suggested $7 donation per person, with children 5 and under free. Pets are not allowed. All proceeds benefit St. Bernard Prep School, a private, co-ed boarding school for grades 9-12.

For more information, visit the Bloomin’ Festival website or call (256) 739-6682.