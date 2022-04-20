CULLMAN, Ala. (WHNT) — One of Cullman County’s signature spring events will return this weekend bringing more than 150 artists from across the country.

The space didn’t look like much when News 19 visited on Wednesday, but by Friday, the Saint Bernard Abbey & Prep School will transform into festival grounds for likely more than 20,000 people this weekend.

“Our festival is another rich tradition that has helped us keep up the work of education at Saint Bernard, and it also promotes the arts,” said Joyce Nix, director of marketing at the school.

All arts and crafts on display and for sale will be handmade by more than 150 vendors who have qualified just to take part – not to mention grabbing some artisan bread and pastries made in-house in between working up your art appetite.

“People come from to the festival just to get a great loaf of that delicious bread,” Nix continued. “I call it divinely delicious.”

Until then, students, including some from Germany will help set up the festival’s infrastructure.

“I think in the entire Saturday I will work in the parking service,” said Maybrit Freudenberg, a German exchange student. “I’m not quite sure what I’m going to do on Sunday. Probably I will still come.”

“I’m really excited for that,” said Lica Steinhausen, another German exchange student. “I heard it’s a big event every year, like that there will be 20,000 people, right? And yeah I think it will be very exciting.”

Nix concluded by asking attendees to bring lots of money and an empty stomach.