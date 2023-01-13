(WHNT) – After storms and tornadoes hit parts of North Alabama Thursday, LifeSouth is looking for blood donors in order to maintain supply at Alabama hospitals.

The non-profit community blood center says the storms caused blood drives and centers to close on Thursday in affected areas, which directly impacted the blood supply. When inclement weather causes blood donation to stop, the blood supply can drop to critical levels.

There is a shortage of type O blood but all blood types are needed, according to a release from LifeSouth. They urge anyone in the community who is willing and able to visit a donor center or bloodmobile and donate.

LifeSouth serves patients at Huntsville Hospital, Decatur General, Athens-Limestone, North Alabama Medical Center, Marshall Medical Center North and South, Crestwood Medical Center, Parkway Medical Center, Lawrence Medical Center, Helen Keller Hospital, Cullman Regional Medical Center, Red Bay Hospital, Russellville Hospital, Madison Hospital, Gadsden Regional Hospital and Lakeland Hospital.

News 19 has compiled a list of LifeSouth’s donor centers across North Alabama where you can go to donate.