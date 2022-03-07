HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The demand for blood is on the rise, however, the number of donors is dwindling, according to LifeSouth.

On Monday, LifeSouth stated that the organization is still in need of several blood donors.

JD Pettyjohn, LifeSouth COO, says, “Blood donors are needed now more than ever to make sure blood is ready when patients are ready. Many people only think of donating blood during a tragedy or disaster, but blood donors are needed every day to meet the needs of patients, and right now we are struggling to maintain an adequate supply.”

Blood donation is life saving outside of tragedy or disaster. Donors can save three lives with a single donation. LifeSouth blood donors will help patients at one of these many medical centers:

Huntsville Hospital

Decatur Morgan Hospital

Athens-Limestone Hospital

North Alabama Medical Center

Marshall Medical Center North

Marshall Medical Center South

Crestwood Medical Center

Parkway Medical Center

Lawrence Medical Center

Cullman Regional

Helen Keller Hospital

Red Bay Hospital, Madison Hospital

Gadsden Regional

Lakeland Community Hospital

North Alabama Shoals Hospital

Blood can be donated after receiving the Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, and the flu vaccine.

Donors will receive a thank you gift, refreshments and mini physical including cholesterol, iron level, temperature and blood pressure. Locate a blood drive or donor center or make an appointment by visiting their website.