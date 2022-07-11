(WHNT) — Throughout the rest of July, Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring reduced adoption fees at two Tennessee Valley animal shelters.

During this time, the foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less. The initiative runs from Monday, July 11 to Sunday, July 31.

According to a news release, both the Florence Lauderdale Animal Services in Florence and the Lincoln County Animal Shelter in Fayetteville, Tenn. are participating.

“Shelters are calling me daily and BISSELL Pet Foundation is feeling the burden of overcrowding,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “With the euthanasia of homeless dogs up 22% in just the first quarter of 2022 alone, we knew we had to act quickly to help at-risk pets.

“Empty the Shelters is the largest funded adoption event in the country, and by extending the event to three weeks, we can help meet the immediate need to save lives,” Bissell continued.

More than 250 shelters in 42 states across the United States are participating in the event.

A total of five Alabama shelters are participating in the national initiative, including locations in Birmingham, Auburn, Tuscaloosa, and Mobile.