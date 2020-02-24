Birmingham Zoo receives grant to offer free admission to military personnel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Birmingham Zoo will offer free admission to military personnel for several holidays in 2020.

The Zoo was awarded a $50,000 grant for the second year in a row from the Trinka Davis Foundation.

The grant will provide free general admission to the Zoo for military personnel (Active/Retired/Veteran/Reserve) and their dependents on Memorial Day weekend (May 23-25), Fourth of July weekend (July 3-5) and Veteran’s Day (November 11).

“We want to recognize the service and sacrifice our brave members of the military and their families make every day. The Birmingham Zoo wants to thank our servicemen and women and show that we support them, because of all they do and have done for our country,” said Chris Pfefferkorn, Birmingham Zoo President, and CEO, “The Zoo is a place where service members are welcomed and honored. The Trinka Davis Foundation allows the Zoo to provide this special opportunity for them, especially on military holidays.”