Birmingham Walmart boards up windows, then removes boards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – In Birmingham, a Walmart boarded up their windows and increased security Sunday preparing for Tuesday’s election.

By Monday afternoon though, the boards were taken down.

According to AL.com, the Walmart Supercenter at 1600 Montclair Road boarded up all of the public entrances to the store in preparation for potential violence after the elections. Customers shared photos of Walmart’s before and after.

Monday afternoon and boards are gone. No one at store would say why. 2020 weirdness continues… https://t.co/NZyYSZI44z pic.twitter.com/1yzAxg5KSi — Beth Shelburne (@bshelburne) November 2, 2020

One social media user even asked a Walmart employee why the boards were taken down but stated no one explained why.

The store will still remain open for business.