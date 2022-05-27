BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The HBCU SpringComing Festival will be hosted for the first time in the South in Birmingham.

The three-day event will take place at various locations downtown from May 27 to May 29. The festival is hosted by the city’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity and will celebrate the cultural contributions of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Cornell Wesley, director of the IEO, told CBS 42’s Michael Clark the event is being hosted in the Magic City due to Alabama having the most HBCUs in the nation.

“We felt like Birmingham [being in the center] of all of that history and heritage would be a perfect fit for this occasion,” Wesley said.

Activities include a comedy show, family tennis at the George Ward Park Tennis Courts and an afterparty at the Birmingham Museum of Art.

For more information on places and times, visit the HBCU SpringComing website.