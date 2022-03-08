BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The USFL has announced the schedules of all eight teams for the 2022 season, including the Birmingham Stallions.

The Stallions will be taking part in the new league’s first official game next month against the New Jersey Generals. Games will be played on Saturdays and Sundays during the season. Only Weeks 1 and 2 have official dates set. The opponents for the Stallions 10-game schedule is as follows:

Week 1: New Jersey (April 16)

Week 2: Houston (April 23)

Week 3: New Orleans (April 30-May1)

Week 4: Tampa Bay (May 6-8)

Week 5: Philadelphia (May 13-15)

Week 6: Michigan (May 21-22)

Week 7: Pittsburgh (May 28-29)

Week 8: New Orleans (June 3-5)

Week 9: Houston (June 11-12)

Week 10: Tampa Bay (June 18-19)

All regular-season games will be played in Birmingham at either Legion Field or Protective Stadium. The inaugural game will be played at Protective on April 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the games will go on sale Monday at 7 p.m. You can purchase them by clicking here.