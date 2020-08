BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Birmingham Police are searching for a suspected shooter after one person was injured in East Birmingham.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses say they heard around 4 to 5 shots near Valley Road and 4th Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers brought out the k-9 unit to help in the search.

This is an ongoing investigation.