BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Alabama cities made the 30 “loneliest” in the U.S., according to data from the Chamber of Commerce.

Despite an uptick in adults moving back in with their parents, it’s not uncommon to encounter a person who lives alone. More than 36 million Americans, or 29% of all U.S. households, are one-person households, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In order to find America’s “loneliest” cities, the Chamber of Commerce analyzed Census Bureau data across more than 170 cities with a population of at least 150,000. Here’s a look at which cities made the top 10:

Top 10 “Loneliest” Cities:

Washington, D.C. St. Louis, MO Alexandria, VA Richmond, VA Cincinnati, OH Cleveland, OH New Orleans, LA Birmingham, AL Atlanta, GA Baltimore, MD

Birmingham earned its seat at number eight with a total of 39,019 single-person households recorded in the city, making up 44.6% of the population.

Another Alabama city that made the cut in the top 30 was Mobile. Coming in at 26, 30,367 single-person households, equal to 38.9%, are recorded in the port city’s population.

The Magic City was also listed as having the third-highest percentage of men living alone, with 21.9% of its male residents being the sole occupant in their homes.

(Image Courtesy: Chamber of Commerce)

For additional rankings and analysis, you can find the full study here.