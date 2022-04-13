MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – State authorities have identified a man who was killed in a crash in Marshall County on Monday.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed John Harris Fisher, 63 of Birmingham, was killed when the vehicle he was driving crossed the center line and struck another vehicle.

Emergency crews transported the female driver of the second vehicle to a nearby hospital for treatment. There is no word on the woman’s condition.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. on Hwy 75 near Irvin Road, one mile south of Douglas.

Troopers continue to investigate.