Birmingham man charged with conspiracy, aiding and abetting related to Capitol insurrection

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. People charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol left behind a trove of videos and messages that have helped federal authorities build cases. In nearly half of the more than 200 federal cases stemming from the attack, authorities have cited evidence that an insurrectionist appeared to have been inspired by conspiracy theories or extremist ideologies, according to an Associated Press review of court records. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama man was arrested Thursday and charged with crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.

Jonathan Walden, 46, of Birmingham, is charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting as well as entering and remaining on restricted grounds.

According to a statement released by the FBI, Walden allegedly sent a message to co-defendant Joshua James sometime before Jan. 5 looking to join the quick reaction force team set to provide military-like support at the breach. The message read: “I am interested in the QRF team in D.C. I am a former Firefighter, EMT-B and have a K-9 trained for security patrol (82 ib. German Shepherd named “Warrior”) I have a Jump Bag with Trauma supplies and have ALL the necessary 2A gear that the situation may require. PLEASE ADVISE. As soon as I hear from you I can hit the road and join up! Jonathan Walden,” followed by a phone number.

The FBI alleged that on Jan. 6, Walden “aggressively berated and taunted” law enforcement officers guarding the perimeter of the building after arriving to the Capitol via golf carts. He arrived at 2:33 p.m., along with three Florida men, all charged with the same crimes as Walden: Joseph Hackett, 50, of Sarasota; Jason Dolan, 44, of Wellington, and William Isaacs, 21, of Kissimmee.

At 2:35 p.m., Hackett and Isaacs, along with other rioters, allegedly formed “stack”, of individuals wearing Oath Keepers symbols and battle gear. Dolan reportedly joined the stack, each person standing in line with their hand on the should of the individual in front of them, at the top of the steps as the group forcibly entered the Capitol.

To read the unredacted indictment against Walden and his co-conspirators, download the file below or read the press release here.