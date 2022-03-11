A bill approved by the Alabama House would require the 417 low income, Title 1 public schools in the state to provide feminine hygiene products to students in grades 5 through 12.The bill still needs approval by the state Senate.

Paying for feminine hygiene products became even harder for families during the pandemic. Regina Burden, program operations director for Girls Inc. explains why.

“Working with girls we often see, particularly for low-income girls, the struggles that they face. Going through COVID did not help this matter as a lot of women, mothers in particular were, out of the workforce. And it’s a challenge when you have to decide whether to purchase a loaf of bread or your person hygiene products,” Burden explained.

It’s a topic not widely studied or easy to talk about publicly, but it’s something that affects students across the globe, including in Alabama.

“I have had females sit down and show me how they actually make products. They’re using face rags and folding it where it’s real thick and they may say, ‘my mom told me not to use no more than to face rags’,” Representative Roldana Hollis recounted.

Hollis says shame and embarrassment has caused girls to leave school early or not come at all.

Schools in the state are not required to provide feminine hygiene products to students. In Madison County, all three school systems provide them if a student asks. Some of those products are provided to schools through community donations. HB 50 would require them to be provided at Title 1 schools.

“When a survey was done it showed principals, counselors, nurses, gym teachers, and everybody was buying these products out their pockets,” Rep Hollis said. “That’s not fair because you know our educators does not make a lot of money these days.”

The bill sets aside $200,000 in grant funding for schools to apply for to purchase feminine hygiene products.

“It really costs $1.5 million to make sure that all females at Title 1 schools are provided these products and so we’ve only got $200,000 in the budget. And I was happy with that because that’s a help and as we go on we can extend the budgeting amount,” Hollis said.

Burden says a bill like this would be significant step forward in Alabama.

Being known as the Bible belt, this is something that often not talked about very often, but I think this is huge for girls, particularly low-income girls, or girls who come from under resourced areas to be able to have this opportunity,” Burden stated.

11 states have passed similar measures – according to the organization Women’s Voices For the Earth.

Representative Hollis says she is now waiting for the bill to be taken up in the Senate’s Finance and Taxation Education committee.