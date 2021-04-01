Bill to improve access to Alabama government records moves forward

MONTGOMERY, Ala — The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday approved a bill that would change the state’s open record laws.

The bill, sponsored by State Senator Arthur Orr (R-Decatur), would replace existing law with a new Alabama Public Records Act. The act would establish procedures for requesting public records from the government as well as procedures for how government officials must respond to those requests. It would also create the position of Public Access Counselor.

The committee approved the bill in a 9-1 vote, but said that Senator Orr needs to address concerns from local governments before bringing the bill to the senate floor.

Many local government agencies have expressed concern that the bill would make all communication, even emails, between public officials and constituents public record. They also say that the time requirement for responding would mean their offices would be overwhelmed.

One of those speaking against the bill during yesterday’s public hearing was Association of Alabama County Commissions Executive Director Sonney Brasfield.

“Anyone with an email address can send you an email and ask you for that and you have 14 days. You and every other public official and employee of the state. I think you understand how difficult that would be.” Sonney Brasfield, Association of Alabama County Commissions Executive Director

Many of those who spoke against the bill, including Brasfield, said they are not opposed to changing the current law, but that Senator Orr’s proposal would put too much of a burden on public employees.

A 2019 study by University of Arizona researchers ranked Alabama dead last for public records access.