MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A bill pre-filed for Alabama’s upcoming legislative session aims to end the state’s penalties for people who attempt to induce an abortion, miscarriage, or early delivery.

The bill asserts, under current law, the State of Alabama punishes those who fall into this category by charging them with a misdemeanor. The bill, filed by Rep. Chris England (D-Tuscaloosa), would repeal that existing law.

Upon a closer look, the Code of Alabama Section 13A-13-7 specifically says:

“Any person who willfully administers to any pregnant woman any drug or substance or uses or employs any instrument or other means to induce an abortion, miscarriage or premature delivery or aids, abets or prescribes for the same, unless the same is necessary to preserve her life or health and done for that purpose, shall on conviction be fined not less than $100.00 nor more than $1,000.00 and may also be imprisoned in the county jail or sentenced to hard labor for the county for not more than 12 months.” Code of Alabama Section 13A-13-7

However, the bill faces an uphill climb in the Republican-controlled legislature.

In 2019, the legislature passed a law to make performing an abortion at any stage a felony punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison for the provider — with no exceptions for rape or incest. However, that law was stayed until the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer in the Dobbs decision.

The injunction on Alabama’s abortion ban was dissolved shortly after that ruling came down.