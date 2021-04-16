Bill named for Birmingham teen who was kidnapped and killed in 2019 heads to Gov. Ivey’s desk

The Alabama Legislature gave the final approval of the bill Aniah’s Law, named to honor Birmingham native and college student, Aniah Blanchard, who was kidnapped and killed in 2019.

The bill now goes to the governor’s desk to be signed. From there, it will be placed on a statewide ballot, and Alabama voters will have their say on the bill next year.

The bill gives judges more discretion for denying bail to people charged with some of the most violent crimes.

Ibrahim Yazeed, the man charged in Aniah Blanchard’s death, was out on bond at the time of her disappearance, after being charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and robbery.

Blanchard, a student at Southern Union Community College, was kidnapped from an Auburn gas station; her body was found in Woodland more than a month later.

Representative Chip Brown sponsored the bill.

In a Facebook post, he called the bill ”comprehensive criminal bond reform”, which he’s been working on for three years.